Armenia, Qatar to closely cooperate in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan, who is included in the Armenian Prime Minister’s delegation during the official visit in Qatar, met with Qatari Minister of Public Health Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, the Armenian ministry of health said.

During the meeting the sides stated that thanks to the inter-agency cooperation, the partnership in healthcare sector will develop. Moreover, the meeting, they said, will contribute to establishing direct ties between healthcare and medical institutions, to the reforms of the healthcare system and improvement of the medical service. It was stated that Qatar also attaches importance to the development of medical tourism.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.