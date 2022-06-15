Ucom offers buying a smartphone and getting wireless earbuds and a nice phone number

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the summer offer, until July 31, inclusive, all subscribers will get wireless earbuds and a nice phone number upon purchasing any brand smartphone at Ucom. Moreover, buyers will get an opportunity to benefit from the Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan inclusions for free during one month.

The wireless earbuds will especially appeal to those who prefer active sports due to their lightness and ear comfort. At the same time they are moisture protected and provide quality sound through 8mm diameter 93 dB powerful speakers.

“The latest smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, Honor X8, iPhone 13, and others, can be purchased at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as via Ucom’s online shop. By the way, those are also available on the best credit terms of 0% prepayment, 0% annual interest rate and 0% service fee for the first 12 months”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

With Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan the subscribers will get 200 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA, and Canada, 6 GB of mobile internet, and the opportunity to use over 18 popular applications free of charge, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Skype, Zoom, Duolingo, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.