Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-22

YEREVAN, 14 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.99 drams to 419.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 437.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.20 drams to 507.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 69.72 drams to 24700.76 drams. Silver price up by 0.28 drams to 290.87 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.