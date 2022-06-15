YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan attended today "World-famous Armenians. Ardem Patapoutian” stamp cancellation ceremony at the National Gallery of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Arayik Harutyunyan.

The stamp depicts the famous Armenian scientist, molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian, who in 2021 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The Nobel Prize awarded to Ardem Patapoutian is depicted in the right part of the stamp.

The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister greeted those present and congratulated them on this remarkable event. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, this event is doubly happy, as the stamp depicts the image of the first Armenian Nobel Prize winner.

"Mr. Patapoutian, welcome. I am glad that you are hosted in Armenia, especially after that event. It is a great honor for us. It is also an honor to have your image on one of the symbols of Armenia, in this case on the stamp. I think this day will be memorable not only for those present here, but also for philatelists, who will be pleased to have this stamp in their collections," Arayik Harutyunyan said.

The stamp was canceled by Arayik Harutyunyan, Ardem Patapoutian, Deputy Minister of High Technology Davit Sahakyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Trchunyan, Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan, Chief Executive Officer of Haypost Hayk Karapetyan, President of the Philatelists' Armenian Association MHovik Musayelyan.

Davit Dovlatyan is the designer of the stamp with a face value of 350 AMD . It was printed by the French printing house Cartor with a circulation of 20,000.