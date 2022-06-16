LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 June:

The price of aluminum down by 2.21% to $2570.00, copper price down by 0.68% to $9230.50, lead price down by 1.07% to $2075.50, nickel price down by 2.58% to $25259.00, tin price down by 5.48% to $31093.00, zinc price down by 0.47% to $3596.50, molybdenum price up by 0.12% to $37787.19, cobalt price stood at $72415.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.