New head coach believes Armenian basketball team has the potential to win European Championship for Small Countries

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The new head coach of the Armenian national basketball team Rex Kalamian, who has nearly 30 years of NBA experience, says he has joined the Armenian team with a great hope and goals.

“We contacted the Armenian basketball players 2-3 months ago, trying to present them in advance what our training process will be like. We also worked with several Armenian basketball players weeks ago. The players are in a good shape”, he told reporters today.

Rex Kalamian said that at this moment the team is at a stage of understanding one another.

“I really believe that we have the potential through which we could win the European Championship for Small Countries. However, it’s important to know how the other teams are doing, as they all pass this preparation stage. I liked the basketball players who have joined the team from the domestic championship. Our task is not only to develop the Armenian basketball, but also to put it on a good ground”, he said.