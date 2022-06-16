Russia’s Lavrov to discuss implementation process of NK trilateral statements in Baku

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will depart for Azerbaijan on a working visit on June 23-24, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

She informed that FM Lavrov will meet with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

“The whole complex of issues relating to the further development of the bilateral relations in accordance with the provisions of the mutual allied partnership signed between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Moscow on February 22 are expected to be discussed”, Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that the Russian and Azerbaijani FMs will discuss the relevant regional and international issues, focusing mainly on the implementation process of the high-level trilateral agreements of 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26.