Zakharova says the activity of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commission has nothing to do with Parukh

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The activity of the Commission on Demarcation and Delimitation of the Borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the situation around the village of Askeran region of Nagorno Karabakh (ed. Parukh), ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"At the same time, we expect that the work of the commission will contribute to the increase of trust between Yerevan and Baku, the prevention of incidents both on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," Zakharova said.

She added that Moscow is ready to facilitate the commission’s meeting in the near future, adding that Russia is waiting for proposals on the terms of the meeting from Yerevan and Baku.