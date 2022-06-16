Armenian President to pay working visit to Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay a working visit to Russia on June 15-17, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, adding that Vahagn Khachaturyan will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Within the framework of the visit, President Vahagn Khachaturyan is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the participating states.

Vahagn Khachaturyan will also meet with representatives of the Armenian community in St. Petersburg.