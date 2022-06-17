Record holder Yuri Sakunts pulls two fire-rescue vehicles with teeth seeking to set a new Guinness record

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Yuri Sakunts, two-time world champion in power triathlon, Europe champion, a lecturer at Crisis Management State Academy of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency situations, pulled two fire-rescue vehicles with a total of weight of 37.5 tons with his teeth.

“I got permission from the Guinness Commission to set this record. We are going to send the videos to London, to the Guinness Records Commission for the approval. We also send them to different world records associations. I would like to note that the book “Sakunts” of world records has already been published in Armenia, where different world record holders are registered”, Sakunts said.

He said that three years ago he pulled a 25-ton car with his teeth.

“I will pull a helicopter with the little finger in a month”, Sakunts said.