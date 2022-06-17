‘I consider the warm welcome and communication in Armenia an honor’ - Ardem Patapoutian

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Serving as an example for young scientists in Armenia is important for Nobel Prize laureate and molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian.

“I got a warm welcome in Armenia, including by scientists. I consider such communication an honor. This shows what Armenia attaches importance to. If I manage to become an example for young scientists, that will be my biggest achievement”, he said during the Science and Business Days 2022 forum in Yerevan.

He said people sometimes confuse scientists with those who have a lot of knowledge. But in fact, he notes, scientists know nothing. He said in laboratory they are talking not about what they know, but about what they do not know yet.

Ardem Patapoutian says every scientist must clearly form his goals and understand to what extent they are available.

Talking about his family, he said he has grown up in the family as an Armenian. “My grandparents preserved their Armenian identity. When we immigrated to the United States, my parents decided that I must be admitted to a medical university. My parents played a very big role in my life, they wanted to give me a good education”, he added.