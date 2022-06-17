Chat in roaming: Ucom offers unlimited daily communication option in roaming

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. From June 15th until October 15th inclusive, within the framework the "Chat in Roaming " offer all Ucom mobile voice service subscribers can communicate unlimitedly with their close ones at 1500 drams a day, when traveling to a number of coastal and European countries, by simply dialing the *121*21# activation code. With this offer, subscribers can benefit from the unlimited internet at the speed of up to 128 kbps and stay in touch unlimitedly via messengers such as WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Messenger.

“If you are going to spend your vacation in Egypt, UAE, Greece, Georgia, Cyprus, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, France, or other popular coastal destinations, keep in mind that this summer you will have the opportunity of staying in constant contact with your close ones while roaming. Just make sure to activate the roaming service before your departure from Armenia”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Those subscribers who prefer sharing photos, videos and impressions right in the course of their trip, can also activate "Internet in Roaming" high-speed internet bundles, in particular, a 2 GB one for 10 500 drams or a 3 GB bundle for 13 500 drams. To activate the preferred bundle, one needs to dial *121# and follow the instructions.