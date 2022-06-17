Armenian, Russian Prosecutors General meet in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan met with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia said.

Artur Davtyan wished success to the activities of the Forum, calling it a major platform to discuss the development of economic relations between countries in context of contemporary global challenges.

Davtyan said that recently many Russian citizens, businessmen visited Armenia, noting that the Prosecution of Armenia keeps under its spotlight the security, protection of rights and business interests of these people, keeping a stable contact with the Russian Embassy in Armenia for this purpose.

The Russian Prosecutor General highly valued the participation of his Armenian counterpart to the Forum. He praised the high level of the cooperation between the Russian and Armenian Prosecutions, highlighting the role of the Prosecutor General of Armenia in this process and expressing readiness to further deepen this partnership.

The issues on observing the agreements reached between the Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan last year during the trilateral meetings were also discussed during the meeting. Particularly, the sides emphasized the importance of jointly investigating the ceasefire violations and their consequences and not making the exchange of information on incidents formal.

Artur Davtyan thanked Igor Krasnov for his personal contributions to solving the humanitarian problems of the conflict settlement and to launching a communication format between the sides. He said that Azerbaijan continues not fulfilling the requirements of point 8 of the 2020 November 10 trilateral statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, although the unconditional return of all persons and prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan is a key factor for regional peace and secure partnership. Davtyan called for uniting efforts for quickly solving this issue.