Ruling Civil Contract faction to nominate Anna Vardapetyan’s candidacy for Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract faction of the Armenian Parliament will nominate Anna Vardapetyan’s candidacy for the position of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, faction head Hayk Konjoryan told reporters at a briefing.

“With both her professional qualities, high moral and value features and the requirements of the law, Mrs. Vardapetyan corresponds to the key mission, which, in our view, the future Prosecutor General of Armenia should have”, he said.

Konjoryan is sure that if elected, Anna Vardapetyan will definitely fulfill the actions authorized to her by the Armenian Constitution and laws and will be responsible before the Constitution, the legislation and her conscience.