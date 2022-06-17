Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-06-22

YEREVAN, 16 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 June, USD exchange rate up by 3.11 drams to 427.53 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 444.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.25 drams to 516.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 256.73 drams to 25068.19 drams. Silver price up by 5.22 drams to 294.98 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.