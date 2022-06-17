LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 June:

The price of aluminum down by 3.39% to $2504.50, copper price down by 1.68% to $9074.50, lead price up by 1.16% to $2101.00, nickel price down by 2.31% to $25259.00, tin price down by 1.37% to $32000.00, zinc price down by 1.80% to $3577.50, molybdenum price up by 0.35% to $38029.70, cobalt price stood at $72415.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.