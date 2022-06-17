Armenian Ombudswoman meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan met with Erika Olson, the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, in Washington D.C., the Ombudsperson’s Office said.

Presenting the main activity directions, Kristinne Grigoryan shared her information on the situation of rights of people living in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as presented the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic hatred against the Armenians of Artsakh.

“The people’s right to life, safe environment, education, healthcare, ownership and other rights are being violated in Artsakh on a daily basis”, the Ombudsperson said.

Erika Olson was interested in the process of police reforms in Armenia.

The sides outlined concrete directions for the cooperation.