Chief of Staff at PM’s Office and Vice Speaker of Parliament to chair STARMUS VI Festival organization commission
11:30, 17 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on setting up an inter-agency commission to coordinate the organization works of the STARMUS VI Festival which will take place in Yerevan this year on September 5-11.
The commission will be co-chaired by Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan and Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan.
Officials from other agencies are also involved in the commission.
