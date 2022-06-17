Government to allocate 268.5 mln drams from state budget for subvention programs of governorates

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide 268.5 million drams from the state budget with a co-finance for the subvention programs of the governorates.

During the Cabinet meeting today, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said that the funds will be provided for 20 subvention programs of 18 settlements. “Since January 2022 we have already provided 5.6 billion drams for 229 programs, and provide funds for 20 more programs today. This year we complete a total of 249 programs as of June 17 and allocate 5.9 billion drams for these works”, he said, adding that these applications are mainly directed to capital investments in communities, such as renovation of streets, parks, playgrounds, construction and renovation of community buildings, cultural houses, kindergartens, etc.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his turn that last week he visited Ararat province and noticed that large-scale works are underway in the province.

“We were very happy to see that, the works are being carried out in a proper quality. We returned from Ararat province with positive impressions and energy and are planning to make similar visits to all provinces”, the PM said, highlighting the construction of pools necessary for drip irrigation with subvention programs, which, he said, is a very important technology system.