Moscow supports Armenia in processes of ensuring regional security: Secretaries of Security Councils meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, who is in Yerevan for participation in the session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, the Office of the Security Council Secretary of Armenia said in a news release.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan expressed confidence that all necessary opportunities and prerequisites exist for expanding the framework of cooperation between the Offices of the Security Councils of Armenia and Russia.

The sides discussed a broad range of issues relating to security. Nikolai Patrushev stated that Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner and Moscow is supporting Armenia in the processes of ensuring regional security.

Armen Grigoryan introduced his Russian counterpart on the current regional security situation, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the activities of the commissions on delimitation and border security, as well as the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.