ANIF opens representation in Abu Dhabi 

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) has opened a representation in Abu Dhabi, receiving a commercial certificate from Abu Dhabi Global Market.

“ANIF is pleased to announce that it has opened a representation in Abu Dhabi, and has received a commercial certificate from Abu Dhabi Global Market. As a result of our cooperation with UAE based leading companies, two major investment programs are already being implemented.

We are looking forward to embracing new opportunities for new large-scale programs and enhancing UAE-Armenia business ties even deeper”, ANIF said in a statement.