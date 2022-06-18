Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-06-22

YEREVAN, 17 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.23 drams to 425.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.62 drams to 447.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.45 drams to 522.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 93.16 drams to 24975.03 drams. Silver price down by 1.88 drams to 293.10 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.