Putin announces Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin noted that Moscow can make statements on this issue only in response to the statements of the West.

"As soon as we respond, they cling to those statements and say, 'Look, Russia is threatening.' We do not threaten anyone. But everyone should know what we have, and that we will use if necessary to protect the sovereignty of our state," Putin said in a video posted on one of the Russian Telegram channels.