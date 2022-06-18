LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $2498.00, copper price down by 1.25% to $8961.50, lead price down by 1.88% to $2061.50, nickel price up by 1.62% to $25669.00, tin price down by 2.55% to $31184.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $3523.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $38184.02, cobalt price down by 0.02% to $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.