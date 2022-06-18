Armenian President participates in plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan attended the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Presidential Office said.

The Forum gathers world’s leading politicians, business community representatives, aimed at raising and discussing key matters and finding possible solutions.

The main speakers of the session were Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and President of China Xi Jinping.

During the Forum the Armenian President toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the exhibits. Visiting the Armenian pavilion, the President said he attaches great importance to the presence of Armenia in such forums and highlighted the necessity of preserving it for future years.