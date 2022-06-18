Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June 2022

Defense Minister visits north-eastern border

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited on June 17 the 2nd Army Corps, the ministry said in a news release. 

The minister was introduced on the latest technical means, equipment of local production, etc.

Thereafter, he watched a military drill. He thanked the staff and awarded several distinguished servicemen at the end of the drill.

Suren Papikyan also visited the Republic’s north-eastern borderzone, the military bases, watched the process of engineering works, got acquainted with the living conditions, the quality of food and talked with the servicemen.








