Azeri special services continue spreading fake news on social media with Armenian user accounts, warns Artsakh NSS

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh warns that the special services of Azerbaijan continue spreading fake news on Facebook with Armenian user accounts, attempting to create an atmosphere of fear.

In a statement the NSS of Artsakh called on to avoid spreading suspicious news and follow only the official news.

“The National Security Service of Artsakh is taking respective steps to prevent the possible developments. We call on not to give in to fake news and avoid spreading suspicious news, discussing them in social networks, and follow only the official news”, the statement added.