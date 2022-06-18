U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs to meet with Armenian PM in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials during the visit in Yerevan on June 18, the Embassy of the United States to Armenia said.

“Assistant Secretary Donfried will discuss U.S. support for the diplomatic efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a lasting peace. She will engage on our strong partnership, based on shared values, and our mutual commitment to Armenia’s democratic development”, the Embassy said.