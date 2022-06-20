Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan confirmed the reports on the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“I can confirm we’ve signed André Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, both deals are done”, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano quoted Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta as saying.

Earlier reports said Mkhitaryan is set for a medical at Inter. The Armenian midfielder will arrive in Milan on June 21. His contract with the new club is for 2 years.