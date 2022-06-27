US President, Spanish PM discuss preparations for upcoming NATO Summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain discussed preparations for the NATO Summit, which will be held in Madrid on June 29-30, 2022, during a telephone conversation on June 21, the White House said in a news release.

“The leaders welcomed the opportunity to see each other on the upcoming trip. President Biden thanked Prime Minister Sánchez for Spain’s hosting of the summit, at which Allies will continue to chart the course of NATO’s transformation over the next decade”, the statement adds.