Armenian deputy PM to participate in session of Board of Eurasian Development Bank in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will depart for Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to take part in the session of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank on June 23-25, the government reports.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Within three days after returning from Kazakhstan, the deputy PM must present a report on the results of the visit to the Prime Minister.