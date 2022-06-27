Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Washington and Paris stopped contacts with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group – Zakharova

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Moscow doubts the sincerity of the statement of Washington to continue the cooperation with Russian within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing in  response to the question of Lurer news program.

“If Washington and Paris had really considered important the unique mediation format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, they would not have ignored that mandate approved by all participating states of the OSCE and would not have demonstratively stopped the contacts with the Russian Co-Chair on February 24 without any consultation. This caused an irreversible damage to the work of the Co-Chairs. And now they are making such statements”, she said.

Zakharova said that the United States and France have not provided yet a concrete explanation over this step.

She stated that Russia is interested in the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

 








