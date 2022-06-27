Maria Zakharova comments on the death of an Armenian soldier in Vardenis on June 19

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Regular incidents in certain border section between Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm the need for coordinated, regular work of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commission, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, commenting on the death of an Armenian serviceman in Vardenis on June 19.

She also stressed the importance of taking steps to improve border stability and security, as documented in the November 26, 2021 statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Sochi.