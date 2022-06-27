LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 June:
The price of aluminum down by 2.13% to $2479.50, copper price down by 2.47% to $8773.00, lead price down by 2.18% to $2020.50, nickel price down by 5.78% to $24449.00, tin price down by 7.29% to $29054.00, zinc price down by 1.55% to $3536.50, molybdenum price stood at $38426.53, cobalt price stood at $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
