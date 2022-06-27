Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce to open in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Dutch-Armenian Business Days will be held in Armenia on July 6-8.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands to Armenia within a hybrid platform.

Larisa Harutyunyan, the Political and Economic Affairs Policy Officer of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia, told Armenpress that a number of programs with the focus on agriculture and IT will be implemented on the sidelines of the Dutch-Armenian Business Days.

“As the Embassy in Armenia is new, is operating for one and a half a year, therefore, we will firstly present our economic priorities. It is of cognitive nature. Firstly, for the public to know that there is an Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia and it has an economic section. Developing and deepening the economic cooperation is going to be our priority. We will talk about the funding mechanisms, the support tools will be presented. We have a very good support program for businesses, we provide experts to small and medium enterprises free of charge”, she said.

Dutch businessmen are expected to attend the event in Armenia. In addition to this, a group of businessmen will join online. The event will focus on sectors like agriculture, mainly focusing on green economy, and information technologies.

Within the framework of the event, the opening ceremony of the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce in Armenia is expected. Following the ceremony, the Dutch Embassy will sign a memorandum with the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce. The purpose is to boost the business ties, attract investments, develop bilateral commercial relations and provide multi-profile support to the members of the Chamber.

For registration, it is necessary to send an e-mail to [email protected], clearly mentioning the sector of interest and the date. The deadline is until July 1, 2022. The agenda will be provided after registration. Participation is free of charge.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan