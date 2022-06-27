Prosecutor General of Armenia pays working visit to Belarus

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan departed for Belarus on a working visit to attend the 32nd session of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Minsk, his Office said in a statement.

The statement adds that the session participants will discuss legalization and return of criminally acquired assets, protection of business rights within criminal procedures, fight against extremism, terrorism and illegal migration, experience of CIS states in other areas and functions of prosecutions.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia will also have meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the session.