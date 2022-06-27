Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Armenian PM’s Advisor receives delegation led by Head of the World Bank Yerevan Office

Artashes Tumanyan, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, received the delegation led by Carolin Geginat, Head of the World Bank Yerevan Office.

ARMENPRESS reports during the meeting, a number of issues related to government programs in the field of reservoir construction were discussed.








