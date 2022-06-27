LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.08% to $2477.50, copper price down by 4.15% to $8409.00, lead price down by 3.61% to $1947.50, nickel price down by 1.68% to $24038.00, tin price down by 7.12% to $26985.00, zinc price down by 1.27% to $3491.50, molybdenum price stood at $38426.53, cobalt price stood at $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.