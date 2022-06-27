This year’s first direct flight from Armenia to Tunisia launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. This year’s first direct flight from Armenia to Tunisia is launching today. The flight is operated by Tunisian airline Novelair, which entered the Armenian market in cooperation with the Anriva Tour travel agency.

This year’s first direct flight is starting with media tour within the frames of which several reporters of Armenian media outlets, including ARMENPRESS state news agency, will have an opportunity to get acquainted with tourism opportunities of Tunisia and presented it in details.

Tunisia is yet an undiscovered tourism destination for Armenians. It didn’t have a demand among Armenian tourists because of the absence of direct flights and tourism offers. Tunisia also requires a visa, and in the past obtaining a visa was a difficult procedure because the citizens of Armenia were getting a Tunisian visa from the Embassy of that country in Moscow, Russia. But now, all these problems are solved if an Armenian tourist planning to visit Tunisia buys the packages offered by Anriva Tour, which are sold by all Armenian travel agencies. The visa is provided in the airport like in Hurghada’s (Egypt) case. The flight duration to Tunisia is 4 hours. The flights from Yerevan will be operated once a week. The last flight of this year is scheduled on September 30.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Tunisia was quite an active tourism destination for many countries of the world. Tunisia is hosting several million tourists every year. The country is famous for both its seaside resort, as well as cultural and historical sites. Tourists visit here to enjoy the Tunisian beaches, to get acquainted with the historical and beautiful sites, do shopping in the Eastern market and also to be in the world’s largest desert – the Sahara. In fact, for Armenians Tunisia could become an alternative tourism destination to Egypt.

What to consider when traveling to Tunisia? What tourism sites to visit in Tunisia? What are the local beaches? What services do hotels offer? What can be bought in Tunisia? The answers of these and other questions will be available soon in our articles.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan