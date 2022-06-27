Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to visit France

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for Paris, France, on June 27, his Office said.

A number of working meetings are scheduled during the visit.

 








