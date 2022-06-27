Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Armenian deputy PM participates in session of Board of Eurasian Development Bank

Armenian deputy PM participates in session of Board of Eurasian Development Bank

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan participated in the session of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan, the Armenian government’s press service said.

The EDB annual report, as well as the procedure of the EDB membership for new members were discussed during the meeting.

During the session deputy PM Grigoryan highlighted the adoption of the EDB cooperation strategy with Armenia for 2022-2026.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]