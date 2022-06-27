Armenian deputy PM participates in session of Board of Eurasian Development Bank

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan participated in the session of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan, the Armenian government’s press service said.

The EDB annual report, as well as the procedure of the EDB membership for new members were discussed during the meeting.

During the session deputy PM Grigoryan highlighted the adoption of the EDB cooperation strategy with Armenia for 2022-2026.