Joint humanitarian demining unit to be created in CIS – Russian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a joint humanitarian demining unit, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said summing up the results of the session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, TASS reports.

“The practical means for creation and preparation of the joint humanitarian demining unit have been set up” he said.

The Russian Defense Minister said that the CIS Council also approved creating a Medal for Contribution to Strengthening of Peace in CIS format, as well as approved the joint measures of the Armed Forces in 2023.

“The practical and constructive nature of the 80th session of the Council once again affirmed that the mutual partnership in the CIS format on defense and military cooperation issues is consistently developing, and our multilateral ties are strengthening”, the Russian Defense Minister said and thanked the session participants for the work.