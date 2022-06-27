Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers to meet in August

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan participated in the regular sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states in Moscow on June 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, over 20 issues on the agenda were discussed, including international military-political developments, growing dangers and challenges for the security environment of the CIS member states.

The participants of the meeting discussed a number of issues related to the establishment of a joint humanitarian demining engineering unit, the deepening of cooperation in the military education sphere, as well as the necessary legal and organizational work for the establishment of joint air defense systems.

Based on the results of the sitting, all the decisions of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states were signed, as well as the joint statement dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

Taking into account the rich agenda of the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, the allied nature of the relations, an additional agreement was reached to organize a meeting of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow in August.