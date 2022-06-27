LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 June:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.87% to $2456.00, copper price is down by 0.33% to $8381.00, lead price is down by 1.67% to $1915.00, nickel price is down by 6.81% to $22400.00, tin price is down by 8.88% to $24590.00, zinc price is down by 4.05% to $3350.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.11% to $38382.43, cobalt price stood at $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.