Thank to pan-Armenian efforts, large-scale housing construction works are carried out in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in Yerevan on June 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, in his speech, Arayik Harutyunyan praised the Fund's activities, emphasizing that due to pan-Armenian efforts, large-scale housing construction works are being carried out in Artsakh, as a result of which thousands of displaced families will be provided with apartments.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the Fund's activities were discussed, and the activities were outlined.