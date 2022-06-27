New record in Georgia. The 14th baby born in the family of Ghazaryans

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The family of the Ghazaryans living in Gandza village of Ninotsminda municipality has set a new record in Georgia, giving birth to the 14th baby, ARMENPRESS reports "Georgia" newspaper informed.

Newborn Daniel was born on June 21, weighing 2 kg 600 grams and 48 cm tall.

Varduhi Ghazaryan surpassed the record of a mother giving birth to her 13th child last year.

The family of Ghazaryan has 8 sons and 6 daughters. The eldest, Hakob, is 23 years old and studies at the Faculty of Geography and Geology of Yerevan State University. And Angelina, who was the youngest before Daniel was born, is 1 year and 4 months old.

Varduhi Ghazaryan, 42, assures she will give birth again if God wants it.