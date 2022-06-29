Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Parliament convenes emergency session

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened an emergency session today.

The decision was approved today by the Council of the Parliament.

6 items are on agenda of the emergency session.








