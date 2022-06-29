PM chairs meeting on process of education reforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today relating to the agenda and process of education reforms, the PM’s Office said.

Issues relating to the development of strategy in education sector and in this context the higher, professional education and general education reforms were discussed.

The meeting participants touched upon the regulations proposed by the draft law on Higher Education and Science, the criteria for the quality of higher education and the strategic guidelines, the study opportunities in foreign languages and other topics. The process of reform of professional education was presented. The works launched in general education field were discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan said education reform is one of the absolute priorities of the government, highlighting the need to go to strategic solutions in this area. He added that it is necessary to intensively continue the discussions on education strategy, focusing on solving issues of forming education content, physical infrastructure and high-quality professional staff.