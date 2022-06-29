That’s done to legitimize a new war against Armenia. Pashinyan comments on Azerbaijan's baseless accusation

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan refuses to talk with the Armenian side and publicly accuses Armenia aiming to legitimize a new war against Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a live broadcast on Facebook, answering the questions of media and NGOs.

Asked whether the peace agenda in today's geopolitical realities has a real alternative in relations with Azerbaijan and even Turkey, Pashinyan gave a negative answer.

“It didn’t have an alternative even yesterday, the day before yesterday. It’s another issue to what extent we will be able to fulfil that agenda. It is very important to state that the establishment of peace cannot be a one-sided agenda, it must be a mutual constructive movement. My assessment is that there is no alternative, there was no alternative yesterday, there will be no alternative tomorrow. There is no alternative, and that is the reason why we have done, are doing and will do everything we can to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia and our region," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the alternative to the peace agenda is a new war. Azerbaijan refuses to talk, publicly accusing Armenia of refusing to talk. My assessment is one: it is done to legitimize a new war against Armenia. We do not have illusions about Azerbaijan's far-reaching goals and intentions, but even in this case, it is more important for us to consistently and patiently push forward the peace agenda. I have said many times that on this path we need strong nerves, balanced, maximum non-emotional state," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing once again that there is no alternative to the peace agenda.