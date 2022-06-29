FLYONE Armenia to operate Yerevan-St. Petersburg flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia is increasing the number of flights to Russia and is launching regular direct flights en route Yerevan-St. Petersburg-Yerevan from July 1st, the company said.

The flights from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to Pulkovo International Airport will be operated four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with convenient timetable and affordable prices.

About FLYONE Armenia

FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.

The airline is offering affordable flights to a number of directions, including Moscow, Paris, Lyon, Tbilisi, Istanbul and Sochi.